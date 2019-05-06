Family of man severely hurt in NE Portland hit-and-run crash says he has a long recovery ahead

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The family of a man severely hurt in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Portland last week says he has a long recovery ahead.
“If you see the pictures, it’s amazing that he’s here, thank God,” said Travis Mathis’ sister, Ann Anderson.
Mathis was riding his motorcycle to work Thursday morning when he collided with a car on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue.
Police say the driver walked away, prompting a search that closed streets and put a nearby school on lockout.
Court documents show an officer eventually found 41-year-old Waitnee Angang and arrested him for the hit-and-run.
According to the documents, Angang says he left because he was scared, driving with a suspended license and was actually on his way to traffic court at the time.
“Why, why?” Anderson said. “It just hurts so much, it just hurts.”
Now Mathis’ stepmom and sister tell FOX 12 he faces months in the hospital and possibly a year of recovery.
“It's almost like what did he not break is where it’s at, you know,” Anderson said.
He has a list of injuries too long to name, from a severe concussion to a crushed pelvis.
Family members say he’s on a ventilator, has five surgeries scheduled for this week alone, and they just found out one of his legs has to be amputated.
“He’s young, he has a life, a beautiful life, a significant other, you know, he has plans and dreams like everyone else does, and he’s going to realize those but in a very different way,” said his stepmom Jan Kevan-Mathis.
Now, they say they’re just taking it one day at a time, grateful that he’s at least alive.
Angang has since been released from jail. He’s expected in court on Friday.
Mathis’ family has set up a GoFundMe account.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
