PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The family of Jaquan Jenkins, the 26-year-old who was shot and killed in January, is asking for the community’s help in finding his killer. It’s been nearly a month since his death and the family is still searching for answers.
“We just want justice for him. We can’t sleep, you know, we’re not able to do things like our daily routine because of not knowing who did this to him,” Tamikia Taylor, Jenkins’ sister said.
Jenkins was shot and killed near Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. Officers tried to save him when they arrived, but Jenkins later died.
“He’s not just another victim like just somebody else, there’s a lot of murders going on right now and we don’t want it to go cold,” Miami Taylor, Jenkins' brother, said.
The family is asking that anyone with information come forward.
“It hurts knowing that somebody killed him and we can’t figure out who did it,” Paulette Taylor, Jenkins' mother, said. “We just need some answers.”
They said they just want closure.
“There is someone walking around that murdered my brother, he definitely did not deserve it, he definitely did not deserve it,” Tamikia Taylor said.
His family said he was kind and befriended many in the houseless community.
“He started hanging with the homeless because they was his friends ... He had a lot of friends downtown that cared about him,” Paulette Taylor said.
Portland Police believe there were people there who witnessed the shooting but did not speak with police. If you know anything you’re asked to contact PPB.