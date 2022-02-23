PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The family of a 30-year-old man shot and killed in north Portland is looking for answers a week after he was killed near an apartment building in St. Johns.
Portland police have identified the man as Zachary Moore.
FOX 12 spoke to Moore’s mother, sister and brother on Wednesday afternoon.
“I feel like I’m still kind of in shock from it all and it’s hurt so many people,” said Moore’s mother, Linda Chambers.
“I was devastated like any mother would be,” Chambers added.
Police said Moore was found near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and North Fessenden Street just after midnight last week.
Investigators said the shooter stayed on scene and cooperated with police.
So far, no charges have been filed in the case and the investigation continues.
Portland Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether Moore and the shooter knew each other.
However, Moore’s family told FOX 12 that his ex-girlfriend lives at an apartment right near where Moore was killed.
Chambers said Moore shared a 1-year-old son with his ex, who is also expecting their baby daughter in August.
According to Moore’s family, Zachary Moore also lived at the apartment until he was arrested for domestic violence in October involving that girlfriend.
Moore pleaded guilty to strangulation and other charges filed in the case were dropped.
Moore’s family said his past problems were not a reflection of the man he was when he died.
“He was working really hard on working toward his anger management and getting it under control,” said his sister, Sara Moore. “Zachary has a little bit of a temper, but you really have to push him for him to get really mad.”
“Zach wouldn’t hurt anyone,” his sister added. “He wouldn’t kill anyone.”
The family said Moore just got out of jail last week and was killed the same day.
According to Chambers, Moore had been invited to the apartment by his ex to visit their son.
“He was trying to do the right thing and set up visitation for his son,” Chambers said. “I believe in my heart he was set up to be shot.”
Chambers said even if a fight or argument happened, her son didn’t deserve to die.
“He wasn’t armed, he didn’t have (anything) on him, he was outside the apartment and supposedly parole and probation has a GPS on him, so none of this makes sense,” Chamber said. “Why was my son shot and why is this guy not in prison or jail?”
Zachary Moore’s brother, Cody Moore, said his brother was shot several times.
“If it’s self-defense, why did (the shooter) keep putting bullets in him?” the brother said.
Chambers also thinks there is more to the story.
“Zachary was a wonderful kid and I want to see the cameras on the street,” Chambers said. “I want to see the proof.”
“The thing that I want the most is I want my son to have justice,” his mother said.
FOX 12 attempted to reach both Moore’s ex-girlfriend and the shooter but has not yet heard from them.
Moore’s family said the person who killed Zachary is his ex’s new boyfriend.