PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It has been nearly two weeks since a man was shot and killed at the Silver Dollar Pizza Co. in northwest Portland. Police still do not have any suspects, and the victim's family wants justice for what happened.

The family of Jacob Eli Vasquez traveled to Portland from southern California asking for answers as to who shot and killed him in the early morning hours of Sept. 24. Police have revealed little about their investigation, except that Vasquez was not the intended target in the shooting.

"It was one of the most terrible moments of my life," said sister Wendy Vasquez-Osborn.

Vasquez-Osborn remembers the moment she got the call that her little brother was shot. She says it wasn't until six hours after that police confirmed he was dead.

"Although it was so gut-wrenching, the hardest part was delivering the news to my parents," she said.

That agony only heightened by the fact that police still do not have any suspects. Don Osborn, Vasquez's brother-in-law, is imploring the shooter to come forward.

"I'm not sure if you thought what you did that night was an act of bravery on your part, but I want to reach out to you for a bigger act of bravery or valor. Be willing to turn yourself into authorities for taking an innocent life," said Osborn.

Vasquez-Osborn and her husband traveled to Portland for both closure and to figure out the next steps in finding the killer. They're now calling on both on the community and local lawmakers to put an end to the gun violence in Portland that took Vasquez's life.

"I believe that if the proper tools were in place for our law enforcement officers, this even probably wouldn't have even happened," said Osborn.

Vasquez was the youngest of eight kids. His sister is remembering him by his vibrant personality and the special bond they shared.

"He didn't call me Wendy, he called me sissy. It was such an amazing love. I just keep replaying in my mind and hearing his voice calling me," Vasquez-Osborn said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.