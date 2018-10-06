Dozens of people joined them at the corner of 4th Ave. and Harvey Milk Street Saturday afternoon. His family members say all they’re asking for is transparency in the investigation and accountability.
“I feel like these officers can pretty much do whatever they want because they have no accountability held to them and example has to be set,” said Kimmons’ long-time girlfriend.
Sequoia Turner, the mother of two of his three children, says she doesn’t want to see his death get swept aside.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, central precinct officers were patrolling the area near Harvey Milk Street last Sunday, when officers heard shots being fired and responded.
Investigators say, Kimmons was involved in that initial shooting, in which two other people were injured.
Police later learned, both shooting victims drove to a nearby hospital and were treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Back at the scene of that shooting, two officers opened fire on Kimmons. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.
The Kimmons family questions what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Turner tells FOX 12, a witness says officers shot numerous times hitting a nearby car, but police have not confirmed that.
Saturday supporters held a demonstration to end police brutality and send a message to PPB officials.
“I would like to see them go to jail. I would like to see something done, instead of just another write off,” Turner said.
Turner admits her boyfriend was involved in gangs at an early age but says since the birth of his children he had been trying to turn his life around.
“Patrick was a loving man. He loved his kids. He had some problems in his past but once he had his kids he realized what was important and what’s not.”
According to court documents, Kimmons does have a criminal record. Many of his prior convictions are traffic related. But, in 2007 he was charged with attempted robbery and three years later faced a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
PPB says a video was recovered at the scene of last Sunday’s shooting and although they are reviewing it, the video has not yet been released to the public.
The officers involved in the deadly shooting are on paid administrative leave until the investigation is over, which is standard procedure for any officer involved shooting.
