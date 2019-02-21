PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The family of a man shot and killed by a Portland Police Bureau officer will meet with city officials Friday.
The family of 36-year-old Andre C. Gladen sent a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw saying the policing institutions in Portland failed Gladen.
The letter states Gladen was legally blind and suffered from schizophrenia. The letter says Gladen had sought emergency psychological services while visiting his cousin in Portland on Jan. 6, the day he was killed.
Police were called out to the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street when a caller to 911 said a man was outside and would not leave the property.
The man living in the home told FOX 12 in January that Gladen asked for water, then asked to come inside saying someone was trying to kill him.
The man said Gladen eventually went into the home and rushed the arriving officer with a knife.
Police said the officer used a Taser on Gladen, but it was not effective. The officer then shot Gladen, who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
A knife was found in the home and seized as evidence, according to investigators.
A grand jury had not yet ruled on the case.
In the letter to Portland city officials, Gladen’s family referred to “’hunters’ who are wrongfully enrolled on the roster of the Portland Police Bureau.” They wrote that Gladen “had not been threatening in any way” before he was shot.
The mayor’s office confirmed Wheeler and Outlaw would be meeting with Gladen’s family Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
