Family of man shot, killed by Vancouver detectives says ‘he changed his life’

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by Vancouver Police Department detectives said the man was in a gang when he was younger, but he had changed his life since that time.
Detectives from the Safe Streets Task Force attempted to stop a suspect in a drug investigation on the 2500 block of Northeast 78th Street in the Hazel Dell area on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the suspect was not cooperative and armed with a handgun. The Vancouver Police Department described the suspect as a gang member.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Friday that the man who was shot was 43-year-old Carlos M. Hunter of Vancouver. His cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Hunter's family disputed the way he was described by police.
“He hasn’t been in a gang since he was a teenager. He got in trouble as a gang member when he was a teenager,” said his sister Pamela Hunter.
Family members said his wild days were behind him.
“He changed. He changed his life and he was doing the things that you’re supposed to, to better yourself to be an active member of society,” said his sister Nickeia Hunter.
Thursday’s shooting was the fourth involving the Vancouver Police Department this year. Chief James McElvain addressed the shootings Friday.
“I can assure the community that our officers are well-trained, well-prepared to handle incidents like this. I would suggest that they should maintain a lot of trust in our officers,” McElvain said.
