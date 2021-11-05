PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police are looking for help to find the 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a stranger outside of a 7-Eleven in southeast Portland in August.

The police bureau released a photo of Leonard Edwards, saying he is wanted for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Johnny Polanco, 30, died in the hospital after he was shot while trying to break up a fight outside the convenience store.

Two-and-a-half months later, Polanco’s family is urging people to help police solve the case.

“Johnny deserves justice, my daughter deserves justice,” said the mother of Polanco’s daughter, who is 6years old.

According to his family, Polanco was at the store, buying snacks with his fiancée when he was shot in the face.

His fiancée, KD Moline, told Fox 12 she performed CPR on Polanco but he died.

She had to go home alone that night with his blood on her clothes.

Moline’s life is shattered.

“Now I can’t go to work. I can’t leave my house,” Moline said. “I know nobody’s protecting me at night when I go to sleep, so that is alone.”

“Seventy-six days, every day I wake up and I don’t even know what day it is, because it’s just another day that I have to do this alone,” Moline added.

Polanco will also be missed at holidays and family gatherings, especially by his young daughter.

“Her daddy did not get to take her to her first day of school this year, he did not get to take her trick-or-treating, he doesn’t get to tuck her in at night, he won’t be here for Thanksgiving or Christmas,” the girl’s mother said.

Portland Police did arrest a woman in connection with the case after 19-year-old Deshondra Rayford turned herself in.

Rayford faces a fourth-degree assault charge.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to call Portland Police.