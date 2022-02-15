PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The family of a 57-year-old man whose car slid off the Glenn Jackson Bridge during a winter storm last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, claims ODOT "negligently maintained" the bridge by "pushing snow to the shoulder of the bridge and by failing to clear snow in the shoulder and bus lane, creating a ramp" that led to the death of Antonio Amaro-Lopez.

On Feb. 14, 2021, Amaro-Lopez was driving his Subaru Tribeca southbound on the bridge when he lost control and went off the bridge between the Oregon-Washington border and Government Island.

The lawsuit says a witness reported seeing Amaro-Lopez's vehicle go up a "manmade snow ramp, over the top of the jersey bridge, and over the west side of the bridge into the Columbia River." Emergency personnel who arrived on scene saw a "collection of compacted snow and ice from snowplows clearing the roadway," according to the lawsuit.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol found Amaro-Lopez's vehicle, which contained his body, three days after the crash on Feb. 17, 2021. His vehicle was found in water that was 14 to 17 feet deep.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed no drugs or alcohol were present in Amaro-Lopez at the time of the crash.

Amaro-Lopez's family is seeking $12 million in damages; $2 million in economic damages and $10 million in noneconomic damages.

Amaro-Lopez worked as a chef in a downtown Portland hotel, as well as in his family's restaurant in Vancouver. He left behind a wife, three daughters, and many more loved ones.