PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local mom is now asking for help after someone stabbed their inflatable pool several times.
Peggy Skiles says she woke up on Mother's Day and found the damaged pool outside her home in the St. Johns neighborhood.
"I heard my pool - it sounded like it was draining and I though it was the hoses, and I walked around saw four knife wounds in it," said Skiles.
Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that they received a report about the vandalism.
Skiles told FOX 12 the pool is important because her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, absolutely loves it. Skiles also said the vandalism right before summer is a big blow to the family.
Skiles said she tried to patch it up, but that isn't working. She also said she can't afford to replace it.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help. Anyone who would like to donate can visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-tesla-get-a-pool?rcid=r01-155787271977-5eefd698105343d1&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m.
(1) comment
How immature for whoever did this. Did she try Gorilla Tape or are their ads bs?
