PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It's been more than a month since an early-morning apartment fire in northeast Portland killed two people and injured four others and there haven't been any arrests. At this point, fire officials say they believe the fire started with fireworks in a dumpster on the Fourth of July.

The day before the tragic fire – Saturday, July 3 – was like any other day for the Edmonds family.

"It was a perfect Saturday. You know, just having fun," Brian Edmonds, Kelsi Edmonds' dad, said.

Brian and Sondra Edmonds were spending time at home with their daughter – now 26-year-old Kelsi and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Seth Thompson.

"After they left, Sondra said’ gee I wish they had stayed the night, or something,’ it was such a perfect day," Edmonds said.

Early the next morning, Sondra got a call that changed their lives. They were told both Thompson and Kelsi had been in a fire and were at Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

Fire officials said the fire engulfed the Heidi Manor Apartments around 3:30 a.m. Fourth of July morning.

"Another eyewitness said that they were pretty much on fire for what clothes they had on, and they had to jump from the third floor because their only escape route was gone. It was on fire, it was gone," Edmonds said.

Sadly, Thompson died. Thompson and Kelsi's roommate Robert William Gremillion also died. Kelsi was left with lifelong physical and emotional injuries after escaping the flames.

"At that point, they had said at least 20% of her body, but she was in surgery because she also had crushed her spine at her pelvis and had a broken leg, her femur, up near the hip," Edmonds said.

While her physical injuries are severe, Brian thanks Kelsi's cat Paloma in part for being a shield as they escaped because he was told it could have been worse.

"The place on her body that is not burned is her upper chest and kind of the palms on her hands and the insides of her arms, which is exactly where, if she was holding her kitty cat, would have been covered," Edmonds said. "By holding her, protected her chest which gives her enough skin to be donor skin for the rest of her body."

Now, Kelsi's in a medically induced coma and has been in surgeries every other day since she's been hospitalized. Her dad, her mom, along with her team of caregivers are optimistic about her recovery, no matter how long it'll take.

"We talk all about the good. Like 'hey your face is looking nice today! The complexion's great.' If it was blotchy and stuff, we don't even bring it up. We don't bring up anything negative. Everything is positive. 'Oh your breathing is really nice'; 'oh your blood pressure is really doing good'. Everything positive. Reaffirming she's a strong person," Edmonds said.

The support from the hospital staff has meant more to the Edmonds family than they can say, too. Especially with COVID-19 protocols going back into place at hospitals, limiting the Edmonds' visits to see Kelsi.

"Making that effort that someone cares about them is very comforting for us as parents. It can't be replaced for the time we spend there." But Edmonds said the staff there is the next best thing since they can't be there. "It's like Uncle Fred's funny and he's happy yeah, I want Uncle Fred to be with her. Or Aunt Jean or something like that. Yeah, Aunt Jean is so nice it would be the best if she was the one visiting her. Well, they're all Uncle Freds and Aunt Jeans, everybody there."

Edmonds asked when anyone thinks of Kelsi - please think positive thoughts as she recovers. There are several ways to donate to help with Kelsi's medical costs, including a GoFundMe. Or you can make a check out to the "Kelsi Grae Edmonds Trust" and take it into any Chase Bank.