Family of nine displaced by fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A family of nine is without a home after a fire broke out this morning at their home in Vancouver. The Vancouver Fire Department and a neighbor confirmed that a couple of good Samaritans knocked on the home's door when they saw it was on fire. The good Samaritans helped the family escape the flames.
The fire was first reported around 8:00 a.m. this morning. When firefighters arrived, they found the fire burning in the attic and were able to extinguish it quickly. The family's neighbor, Ashley Conkey, said the bathroom is ruined because of the water that was used to put out the fire, and the family is trying to find a place to stay because they can't stay there for at least a week. Conkey said it was the good Samaritans who knocked on the door that really made the difference.
"I think that's amazing that there's people still in society like that, and it restores your faith in humanity," Conkey said. "I guess I would want someone to do the same thing if my house was on fire and I didn't know."
The family did get some help from the Red Cross, but they are still trying to figure out where they are going to stay. Neighbors are also collecting toiletries and other necessities for the family.
