Family of Oregon’s youngest suspected COVID-19 victim wants answers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The family of an Oregon man who died of COVID-19 is questioning whether he actually died from the virus. They are now waiting on results from the Center for Disease Control, which they say could take a few more weeks.
The family of Matthew Irvin says they want answers after Irvin initially tested negative for coronavirus, but then it was the cause of his death.
Irvin, 26, is listed as the youngest person in Oregon to die from the virus.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Irvin died on July 10 in his Yamhill County home. He had no underlying health issues identified.
But his family says that just days before that, when he started feeling sick, he had tested negative for COVID-19. They say his condition quickly got worse and his temperature reached close to 104 degrees. They say it took less than four days from the time Irvin started feeling sick to when he passed. Now, they want to be sure why.
Family members hired their own pathologist to perform an autopsy but the results were inconclusive. Now, the CDC is testing Irvin’s lung tissue for a final determination. His family says they just want answers so they can grieve and move forward.
Irvin’s stepfather said he wants people to take COVID-19 seriously. He says if his son did die from virus, this is very serious, and people need to wear their masks.
hope KPTV follows up on this and doesnt bury it when we find out he died negative covid
