SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The family of a teenager boy who was hit by a drunk driver is suing the driver and the Salem bar where they say he was over-served.
According to the lawsuit, Jared Jones was drinking at Vagabond Brewing the day after Christmas last year before he got behind the wheel. Investigators say Jones drove from Salem to Linn County and hit 16-year-old James Holland Junior, who was standing next to his broken-down car.
According to the lawsuit, the teen had suffered several fractures, his leg had to be amputated, and his medical bills are mounting. Linn County deputies say Jones’ blood-alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit. Jones ended up pleading guilty to DUII and two counts of assault.
In the lawsuit, the Holland family claims that Jones was visibly intoxicated at Vagabond but continued to be served.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Liquor Control Commission says they takes cases like this very seriously and investigated along with sheriff’s office. They say in Jones’ case, they concluded there’s no way to prove over service, so Vagabond is not facing any penalties from the OLCC.
“The bar stated they had their cameras stolen and so no way to video record any of the individual while he was at the bar, and the serve staff maintained that they did not observe him acting in an over-intoxicated way,” Matt VanSickle with the OLCC said.
FOX 12 tried to reach out to the bar owners, but they’re out of the country right now. FOX 12 was not able to reach the driver involved in the crash and the attorney’s office representing the Holland family says they are not interested in interviews. The lawsuit is seeking $3.5 millions in damages.
