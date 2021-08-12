PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland family is crushed after losing an 18-year-old son, brother and cousin to gun violence over the weekend.
"[He was] the kid that made everybody smile and laugh," Donavinh Saelee's aunt told FOX 12.
Portland police say a security guard at Gilbert Heights Elementary School in southeast Portland found Donavinh Saelee in a parking lot just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say the teen died from gunshot wounds.
"Nobody really knows or understands the circumstances yet," his aunt said. She preferred not to share her name.
She says Donavinh's life was cut short at a time when he was still trying to figure out how to live it. He had just turned 18 in May.
"He was a really good kid, he was ambitious, and was just getting ready to plan what he wanted to do with his life and what he wanted to do for a career," the aunt said.
Family members say Don was a protective and caring big brother to several younger siblings. Family shared a photo of the teen in a green graduation gown, beaming after completing the Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge Program in December of 2019.
"That was a big success for him, he was really happy that he completed that program and was really trying to, like I said, plan his life," the aunt said.
Don was always trying to make his family proud, his aunt told FOX 12. And she says they are proud of him. Now, the family is hoping that anybody with information about what happened will come forward to help police make an arrest.
"They took an innocent life, they took a pure soul," the aunt said, "the family won't be at peace until somebody is arrested."
She said the city's peace has been shattered, too, by the rising gun violence. That's something she'd like to see the city and the state address.
"It's sad that this is hitting our community so hard," she said.
Police haven't released any additional details about the homicide case. At this point, the Portland Police Bureau has not made any arrests, or indicated whether investigators even have suspect descriptions.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Saelee's family.
