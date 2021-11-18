Family of three safely escape house fire in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of three were able to safely escape their Washougal home as flames engulfed it Wednesday night.
The Camas-Washougal Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 1100 block of 43rd Street just after 9 p.m. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Lisa Harkin-Paulson lives next door to the house that burned. She told FOX 12 she ran outside her home to see her neighbor screaming for her husband and child.
"Around 8:30 we heard a big boom," said Harkin-Paulson. "I came out and saw flames just shooting out the back through the back of the garage door."
LISTEN: A Washougal woman screams for her husband and child, as their home was swallowed by flames. Fortunately - everyone in the home got out safely.Full story at noon on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/NFsrMyJARx— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) November 18, 2021
Harkin-Paulson says the woman who lives in the home got out through the garage, but for nearly an hour did not know if her husband or child made it out alive.
"That was the worst part. This house can be replaced, no problem, but people can't," Harkin-Paulson said.
Fortunately, all family members made it out. John Paulson took FOX 12 to his backyard to show the escape route he says his neighbors took to get to safety.
"It kind of drops down 50 feet into a little creek that is typically not very much water in it, but it's kind of rough terrain," Paulson said.
Harkin-Paulson told FOX 12 what she heard and saw Wednesday night will haunt her forever, but says she is focused on helping the family recover.
"We want to do what we can to support them, and this neighborhood just all came together to take care of them and we just wish them well in rebuilding," she said.
The chief for the Camas-Washougal Fire Department told FOX 12 the east winds played a role in fueling the fire and the displacement of smoke. He wants to remind the community to check that their smoke alarms are working.
The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.
NEW: Now that the sun is up, we’re getting a clearer look at the damage left behind from a house fire in Washougal. Neighbors tell us a man, woman, and their 2 year old child were able to make it out safely. Still waiting for more info from Camas-Washougal FD. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nKRThnyld2— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) November 18, 2021