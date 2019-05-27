PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police released the names of the two sisters killed after a car crash in north Portland Wednesday morning.
Police say 19-year-old Ana Moreno-Hernandez, the driver of the car, and 15-year-old Kaylee Moreno-Hernandez died after their vehicle crossed the center line of North Greeley Avenue and hit an SUV.
Investigators say the driver of the SUV remained on scene and was not cited.
Surrounded by flowers and balloons at a memorial near N. Greeley hangs a Bridge City Cafe shirt. It's where Ana worked.
Her coworker, Maria Sanchez, told FOX 12 the young girl talked passionately about her plans for the future.
"The pain for the parents began right at the moment they received the phone call," she said. "It’s a pain they’re going to keep...for the rest of their lives."
Police said they're still investigating what led up to the crash.
The cousin of the girls told FOX 12 both Ana and Kaylee were very loved and found happiness in the small things in life.
There is a fundraiser to help support funeral arrangements for the family. Click here for the GoFundMe page.
