ROY, OR (KPTV) -Forest Grove Fire and Rescue extinguished a two-alarm house fire in rural Washington County Wednesday evening.
Firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 10300 block of Northwest Road in the community of Roy just before 6:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found an old store that had previously been converted to a home.
Firefighters said progress was slowed by clutter inside, and more personnel were called to assist. After about 30 minutes, the fire was located on the first floor and quickly extinguished.
While checking for hot spots and ventilating smoke, firefighters found a cat and several pet opossums safe in the home. The occupants of the home also made it out with no injuries.
There were no fire hydrants located in the area. Firefighters brought in their water via water tenders.
Forest Grove Fire and Rescue was assisted by Gaston Fire District, Banks Fire District, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Portland General Electric, and Metro West Ambulance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.