PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for public tips in an unsolved murder of a 19-year-old woman two years ago in southeast Portland.

PPB said on Aug. 30, 2019, it responded to an apartment at Southeast 174th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Logan Nettleton who died in a shooting. A man was also seriously injured in the shooting and a young child was unharmed.

Nettleton’s mother is asking any witnesses to come forward to contact police. The investigation into this case is continuing by detectives from the homicide unit. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or detective Anthony Merrill 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.