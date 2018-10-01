PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the second night in a row, protesters blocked part of downtown Portland Monday. They’re asking for justice for Patrick Kimmons, the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street Sunday.
Now, one block over, on 4th Avenue, the intersection serves as a memorial.
“We all lost a friend here, we lost a brother,” brother-in-law Kelsie Turner said.
Family members say 27-year-old Kimmons’ life was cut short.
“He was a good guy and it’s just unfortunate that his life ended like this,” said Mercedes Morjan, the mother of Kimmons’ 8-year-old daughter Heaven Kimmons.
Portland Police said officers were patrolling Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street early Sunday when they heard gunfire. That’s when two people were injured.
Then the officers became involved, and that’s when Kimmons was shot and later died at the hospital.
“How do you go about telling your kid that they’ll never see their dad again? That’s the most hurtful part,” Morjan said.
Heaven Kimmons said, “I miss my dad a lot and I didn’t think he was going to pass away so quick.”
Now police are investigating what happened. They said they found several guns at the crime scene, including one they say was near Kimmons.
Police also have a video they are reviewing and have interviewed community members.
Family and friends say it’s not enough.
“I’m livid. This is not a shooting, this is a murder,” Turner said.
They believe Kimmons was shot because he’s black.
“You don’t think this is going to happen to your family, and then it happens and we’re like, yo this is a real American horror story for people of color,” Turner said.
Now, they say this demonstration is all they can do in hope of justice.
The two police officers are on routine paid leave until the investigation and legal process are over. The Portland Police Bureau is also doing an internal review.
The names of the two people who were injured in the initial shooting have not been released, but they are expected to survive.
