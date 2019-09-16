VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The family of a motorcyclist who died in an accident in the Vancouver area say the timing of his death makes it all the more painful.
Saturday was supposed to be a day of celebration for the Blixt family.
Trygve Blixt's wife had her baby shower that day, and then they were all supposed to meet up for dinner, but Trygve didn't make it.
"You find yourself looking out the window and I'm just waiting to see him walk up," said Bjarne Blixt.
Bjarne can't believe his little brother is gone.
It was Saturday night that they were waiting for him to come for dinner at their parents' house when they heard sirens right nearby.
"You go through moments of screaming and crying and then you're just totally in disbelief, and it's just a nightmare that I just can't fully even process it right now," said Bjarne.
Washington State Patrol said 29-year-old Trygve was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on SR-500 when he crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle. He died at the scene.
"The best brother I could ever ask for," Bjarne told FOX 12.
Trygve has a wife, son and another child on the way - due in just about a month.
"It's just so unexpected. Things in life can change so quickly," said Bjarne.
Now, Bjarne says the family is remembering his brother as a funny, thoughtful, sweet family man.
"He had such a wild imagination - watching him play with his son and his nieces, it's just something else. There's nobody quite like him," said Bjarne.
As they mourn his loss, the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help Trygve's wife and son.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.