PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember an 89-year-old woman found dead inside a car.
Portland police officers found the woman’s body in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop Sept. 24. Marcine Herinck was reported missing from her home earlier that month.
Her friends and family Saturday celebrated her life at a church in northeast Portland.
People at Crossroads Community Church shared stories about Herinck and the help they say she always offered other people. Attendees also prayed and played music during the service.
Police in September said they believed the 89-year-old woman’s death involved foul play.
Officers identified 58-year-old Timothy J. Mackley as a person of interest in the crime and later arrested him. Court records identify Mackley as a registered sex offender.
Officers say he kidnapped, terrorized and abused Herinck for nearly a week before he put her body in the back of his car.
Herinck’s family members Saturday described her as an amazing person with a huge heart.
“Nana was an amazing person … she loved people,” Julie Herinck, Marcine’s granddaughter, said. “She was always giving back to the community. She was a pivotal person in our family. She was an amazing, loving grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.”
