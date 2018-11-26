MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - Friends and family members of the woman believed to have been murdered in a Beaverton home put together a memorial along a bridge near where she grew up in Molalla.
Beaverton police on Monday tentatively identified the woman as 29-year-old Amy Low. The remains were discovered in a home near Southwest Allen Boulevard and Lombard Avenue a week ago Sunday, although officers didn’t confirm the death investigation until the next day.
Police said the condition of the body made it difficult for them to positively identify the remains. Investigators are waiting for results from two DNA tests to confirm Low’s identity.
According to police, several people of interest have been identified in the case, although a spokesman for the department called the investigation “very complicated.”
Low’s family said she was visiting her ex-boyfriend’s home in Beaverton but had been expected to return to Molalla after the weekend.
According to police, several people were in the home when first responders were dispatched to the house on a tip of “suspicious circumstances.”
“I just can’t imagine somebody hurting her the way they hurt her – makes me sick at my stomach – that someone can do what they done to somebody so beautiful,” said her mother, Constance Low, speaking from the bridge illuminated by candles and adorned with flowers, notes and special mementos. “Amy was a very special human being. She was phenomenal in heart and soul.”
“She touched everybody’s hearts,” Low’s mother added. “She was all about love and kindness.”
The Glen Avon bridge, located a few miles outside of Molalla, is across the street from where Low grew up.
A beautiful tribute for Amy Low along a favorite bridge in Molalla. Beaverton police believe she was killed after a body was found inside a home last week.— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 27, 2018
Amy’s family says she was so kind and loved animals & fashion. Can you help them get justice for Amy? They’re heartbroken pic.twitter.com/mFhv4XtOUn
The family described Low as a caring woman who would help anyone in need and was especially loving and adoring of her family. They said she loved animals and fashion and was outgoing and funny. They also told a story of how Low gave her own diamond ring to her brother, so he could use the stone in an engagement set when he proposed to his future wife.
“She wanted me to have it,” said sister-in-law Emelie Low. “She wanted (her brother) to be able to give me something beautiful.”
“That’s Amy,” Constance Low added.
Low would’ve turned 30 in December.
Her grieving family is hoping someone will come forward to help police solve the case and make an arrest.
“Somebody needs to come forward and say what they saw and what they know, because somebody else was there, and they know what happened, and somebody needs to brave up and give Amy justice,” Constance Low said.
A GoFundMe account for Low has raised more than $1,400. If you’d like to donate to her funeral expenses, you can learn more here.
