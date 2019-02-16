PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Investigators found her body in a car more than a week ago in Southeast Portland.
Forty-three-year-old Jaquona Goggans was found dead in a car at a parking lot off Southeast 135th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Feb. 7.
Portland Police are describing her death as suspicious.
On Saturday night, family and friends came together for a vigil to pray and honor Goggans.
Her family says she was found in the trunk of a car.
That car happens to be her brother’s, as she and her brother traded cars at the time, her family said.
Before a vigil Saturday night, Goggans’ mother Annette Campbell told FOX 12 she last heard from her daughter about three weeks ago on the phone, and Goggans said she was at a friend’s house.
Nothing her mother said seemed to be wrong and then there was no communication from Goggan in the following weeks when she disappeared.
Now family wants answers.
“There’s no reason for someone to do this to my baby,” her mother, Annette Campbell said. “You know whoever did this think about it if it was one of your kids. You wouldn’t be OK with this, you’ve taken a life from our family.”
Family said they haven’t received any updates from police in the investigation but they’re hoping someone who knows something will come forward, as they support each other in dealing with the loss of Goggans.
“At times like this the African-American community does come together and we are strong especially when there’s pain, unnecessary pain like this pain right here,” cousin, Laurie Palmer said.
“I want anybody out there that hears anything on this matter please call the detectives,” Campbell said.
If you know anything regarding this case contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.