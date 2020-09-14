MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – Many people living in Molalla returned to their homes on Monday, as the city’s evacuation order was reduced to a Level 2, Get Ready notice on Sunday night.
FOX 12 caught up with a family interviewed on Thursday, right after Molalla was used a Level 3, Go Now alert. The family thought they were going to lose everything last week, but on Monday morning, found their home standing, and their cat, who they had to leave, alive and waiting for them.
“I mean, it’s just everything is just chaos, and it just doesn’t even feel real that this is actually happening to us,” Edward Ruano said.
The three generations of family were told their Molalla home when it was placed under a Level 3 evacuation order.
“Not knowing what the future holds for us and our kids was, it was emotionally stressful … it was heartbreaking, you know, you come in here, you try to grab everything that you can, it’s all valuable, you know, your kids schoolwork, you can’t take it all with you, we only have tiny cars, we didn’t have an RV to pack in or anything,” Danielle Villaruel said.
Villaruel, her kids, and her father stayed in a Portland hotel the last few nights with their pets, minus the family cat.
The cat had kittens and took off while the family was evacuating. So, the babies went to a cat rescue who could bottle feed them, while mama cat eventually returned to guard their home.
“We saw her on our little doorbell camera to feed her and make sure she was okay, and thank God last night we got the Level 2,” Villaruel said.
Villaruel said she and her family ware working to clean up the mess left behind.
“Cleaning, cleaning, cleaning, trying to make it livable, because we were rushing to grab stuff, we weren’t caring if we were neat or anything, and then we tracked in all this ash into the house,” Villaruel said.
In addition to being ready to leave, officials also recommend evacuees returning home to a Level 2 do not bring livestock back and stay inside as much as possible while air quality is poor.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
