Family safely jumps from second floor SE Portland apartment to escape fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man, his two children and two pets were unharmed when they had to escape a fire at their southeast Portland apartment early Wednesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue said crews responded to a reported fire at the Alder Royal Apartments, located in the 16100 block of Southeast Alder Street, around 2:40 a.m.
At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story unit.
A 2nd alarm was called, and PF&R said crews rescued several occupants from the building.
According to PF&R, a man was forced to help his two kids and cat and dog jump from a second story balcony to escape the fire.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Fire officials said most of the fire was contained to the single unit. While the fire did not spread, there is smoke and water damage inside the apartment building.
Alder Royal Apartments: Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a 2nd story unit. Investigators are still collecting info at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Yp93MCS1zQ— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 23, 2020
Some people who live at the complex told FOX 12 that the man who jumped to safety had threatened to cause trouble before, but they didn’t really take him seriously. Now, they now are wondering if he meant it.
“There was talk about it, he had mentioned a couple times that he was gonna do something. We weren't positive obviously, we didn't know but he said he started the fire as he was walking out,” resident Sandra Beasley said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.