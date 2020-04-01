PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A family in Minnesota is left devastated after the manager of a pawn shop in southeast Portland was shot and killed near his store.
Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Benjamin Taylor Johnson. The shooting happened Monday afternoon near a busy shopping plaza off Southeast 82nd Avenue near Powell Boulevard.
Police said the suspect took off and has yet to be found.
“He was so nice to everybody and everybody that he met loved him,” said Emily Johnson, of her older brother, in a phone interview with FOX 12 Wednesday night.
The sister said her brother was working at the time when he recognized someone in his store who had stolen from the pawn shop earlier that day.
“He immediately thought to go and chase after him and when he started running away, he kicked a bike across at my brother and my brother kept going and he eventually shot him twice, maybe more times,” Emily said.
Emily said it came as no surprise that Ben would go after a thief. She said her brother took pride in his job and taking care of his employees and customers.
“He was the best person in the world,” she said. “There’s nobody better than him.”
So terribly sad & senseless: A family says a Portland pawn shop manager was killed on Monday after trying to stop a thief. They shared these photos of 31yo Ben Johnson with us. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gwcmfFGJfL— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) April 2, 2020
Even more than a businessman, the family said Ben Johnson’s true passion was traveling. The adventurer visited every state in the country by the time he was 30.
“His goal was to take his car to every state in America,” Emily said. “It was obviously difficult for Hawaii, so he took the (license) plates and he went to Hawaii and took pictures of the plates, but he got his car everywhere else.”
The family cherishes those memories but what only makes Ben’s death harder to bear is cruel circumstances: Johnson said her brother didn’t want to be working during the COVID-19 crisis and had even expressed his concerns with human resources at USA Pawn and Jewelry Company.
Emily said her brother took a few days off work but was killed his first day back on the job.
“He was telling us the night before that he didn’t want to go there, and he felt like he should be not essential,” she said. “And I don’t think pawn shops should be essential in any way.”
“I don’t think his life is worth any kind of object you can pawn,” she added.
Now, the family hopes Ben’s killer will be caught.
“We’re getting lots of love from all around the places Ben’s been,” sister Abbey Johnson said. “We’re super grateful for that but we would like to have some closure.”
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for any tips that lead to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
