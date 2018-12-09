PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland family is asking for help after someone stole priceless art from their garage.
Beth Parker died at 92 this fall. An artist her whole life, she left behind everything from stained glass window panes to a hand-carved chess set.
Family members went through her work and chose special items to remember her by.
They were in Parker’s garage at her home on North Dekum Street, waiting to be picked up, when they were stolen last Monday.
Along with the stained glass window panes, the family says other various heirlooms were stolen, including a handmade chess set and a distinctive humpback steamer trunk.
The Parkers say while the art doesn’t have much monetary value, they are invaluable memories for the family.
“It’s not really of value to someone else. They may have thought it was antique glass because it was near an antique trunk and it’s not. It’s very beautiful. I think it has value for that, but for the family it’s just irreplaceable and enormously valuable,” said daughter-in-law Reba Parker.
PORTLANDERS KEEP AN EYE OUT: 27 stained glass windows & other pieces from Beth Parker’s home. She passed away in the fall & her family had the art stored in the garage. Each piece taken was one a family member had chosen to keep as a memento. Call (503) 288-7697 if you see them. pic.twitter.com/mfl0V3GEWz— Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) December 9, 2018
If you recognize any of the art, call Portland police.
