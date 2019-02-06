PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local family said they lost a wedding ring while out sledding Tuesday morning. Now, their southwest Portland neighbors are helping them look for it.
Erik Swanson told FOX 12 his parents were visiting from Spokane this week and they decided to take advantage of the snow and went sledding at Gabriel Park.
When they went out for breakfast later, Erik's mother realized her wedding band was gone.
"She was taking her gloves on and off to take pictures of Oliver, and she thinks it must have come off when she was doing that because she never takes it off," said Erik.
Erik posted about the missing ring on the Nextdoor app.
Within minutes, neighbors were offering to help look for it. One person even offered to use his new metal detector to find the ring.
Erik's mother, Jan, is already back in Spokane, but FOX 12 spoke with her and she said she's optimistic that she'll get the ring back.
"I'm sad but I have this feeling that it's gonna be found, I don't know why. I'm hopeful," said Jan.
Jan and her husband are about to celebrate 50 years of marriage, so they'd love to find the missing ring before their golden anniversary.
