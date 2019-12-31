PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this year near Portland State University will not proceed with its lawsuit against the school, according to officials.
Jason Washington, 45, was shot by campus police June 29 near a bar at the corner of Southwest Broadway and College Street.
The medical examiner’s report said police fired 17 shots, hitting Washington nine times. Witnesses said Washington was trying to break up a fight.
Washington’s death was investigated by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and a grand jury ultimately ruled that the officers involved acted lawfully.
In the months that followed, students rallied and demanded that campus police be disarmed. PSU brought in an independent consulting firm, which recommended in March that officers stay armed.
PSU agreed to pay Washington’s family one million dollars as part of the settlement Tuesday. The agreement will also require officers to undergo post-academy training.
Michelle Washington, Jason's widow, released a statement about the settlement.
“We have come to a resolution that acknowledges our profound loss,” the statement says, in part. “However, the pain and emptiness that we are consumed with daily will be part of us for the rest of our lives. Our goal is that these changes will bring about awareness and help prevent this type of tragedy from ever occurring again.”
A portion of the million dollar settlement will be used to establish a scholarship in Washington’s honor. Michelle says the scholarship will be a reminder of Jason's impact on the community.
