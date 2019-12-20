HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The family of a teenage girl who drowned at the Shute Park Aquatic Center is establishing a memorial fund in her honor.
The Nabila Maazouz Memorial Fund will raise money for future youth leaders, using funds to “support academic excellence, exemplary character, interfaith understanding, and community service,” according to Oregon Episcopal School.
Maazouz, 14, was a freshman at Oregon Episcopal School and a swim team member at Liberty High School.
Maazouz drowned in the outdoor pool at the Hillsboro aquatic center following a swim practice in November. Family members said she was a strong swimmer and athlete and dreamed of one day becoming an astronaut.
“The community’s support has been crucial in allowing us to keep Nabila’s bright light shining,” a family statement said.
People can contribute to the fund on the Oregon Episcopal School website.
