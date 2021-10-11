HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by two boys on a school bus is suing the Hillsboro School District for $700,000.

According to court documents, it happened in March 2019 when the girl stood up to adjust her clothing. Surveillance camera from inside the bus showed a boy on the bus walk over to her and try to slap and touch her buttocks repeatedly, despite her pushing and kicking to get away from him. The lawsuit says another boy got on the bus and joined in on the assault when he saw what was happening.

The assault continued for 20 minutes, the lawsuit claims, and didn't end until the bus arrived at school. The lawsuit places blame on the bus driver for failing to intervene while the boys sat on the girl and reportedly touched her private parts repeatedly. The lawsuit says the assault came to light when another student on the bus reported it. The victim did not.

The lawsuit says the child suffered "emotional trauma, shame, embarrassment, anxiety, avoidance, shame, difficulty with concentration, diminished self-esteem and sense of security, depression, anxiety, inability to form close relationships, and mistrust in the intentions of others."

Her family is seeking $700,000 in damages.

The Hillsboro School District declined to comment, citing pending litigation.