Family urges community to keep eye out for missing Cornelius man

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The family of a missing Cornelius man are asking for the community’s help in bringing him home.
Ralph Brown’s family says they have not heard from him since Sunday, May 16. His children say Brown has dementia and after running some errands with his wife, he decided to leave their Cornelius home, even though he knows he is not supposed to drive.
“He stood up and said I’m going to go home and my mom tried to convince him that he was home and she suggested that he sit down so that they could talk about it. And he said no I don’t want to talk about it anymore. And he walked out the door, got in the car and that’s the last time we saw him,” said Laurie Saunders, Brown’s daughter.
Since then, there have been several credible sightings. His cell phone was also pinged in the Newberg area.
“We don’t have any ties to Newberg area, so it’s unusual that he was there,” Saunders said.
The family says he was spotted at Springbrook Road and Highway 99 in Newberg on May 17. He was then reportedly seen at the North Trailhead at Silver Falls on Sunday, May 23 and then again at a gas station in Eagle Creek shortly after.
The family says that he has been spotted by several homeless people in Newberg.
“He could be anywhere though. That’s why we really need to get the word out, because all the clues have dried up. There’s no credit card activity, the phone has been dead since Sunday, the 16th,” said Angella Graves, a family friend.
Now, the family is hoping the community will keep an eye out for Brown. He is 76 years old, 5’10” and 210 pounds. They also say he is missing the tip of his right pointer finger and walks with a shuffle.
The family says they cannot rest until he is home safe.
“I think he’s confused and agitated,” said Saunders.
If you see Brown, the family says to not let him out of your sight and to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They say you can approach him. They also add that if he is driving his blue Nissan Sentra, you should call 911, as he is not supposed to be driving.
