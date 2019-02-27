PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A family is searching for answers, after the man they call their brother was shot to death near SE 127th Ave. and SE Stark St. in Portland.
Police say the 38-year-old man, Oscar Torres Rodriguez, was killed Friday night and so far, there are no clues as to who shot him or why.
FOX 12 spoke to Stephanie De Leon, who considered Rodriguez her brother, and she says an amazing uncle to her daughters, too.
Her sister, Sofia De Leon, has dated Rodriguez on and off since 2009. They were raising two children together and co-parenting under the same roof.
“When he was with his kids, they were everything to him,” said Stephanie.
On Friday night, the two sisters were waiting up for Rodriguez. He was supposed to come home and see the kids, but he never came.
“Called him and called him, and he just never answered,” said Stephanie. “It was the last thing – the last thing on this planet that I thought it was just… it was never in a million years would I ever expect that.”
Stephanie says because her sister and Rodriguez weren’t ever married, she hasn’t learned much from investigators or been allowed to see his body.
Because of that, the family says it’s been impossible to come to terms with his death or say goodbye.
“We don’t know if he suffered, how many gunshots, we don’t know any of that,” Stephanie told FOX 12. “Someone’s gone and you have no information, it’s definitely frustrating.”
FOX 12 also spoke to Sofia over the phone. She was in Hawaii, a trip she says Rodriguez paid for before his death for her and their children.
She said, although they were co-parenting, she wanted people to know Rodriguez was a great father and they had a wonderful relationship.
Now, they’re focused on getting justice for their family.
If you’d like to help the family with funeral costs, visit their GoFundMe page.
