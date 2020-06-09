Family, witnesses raise questions in deadly officer-involved shooting in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Family members and witnesses are raising questions about a deadly officer-involved shooting in Gresham last month.
According to police, Gresham officer James Doyle fired his weapon, killing 49-year-old Israel Berry in southeast Portland.
A witness to the shooting on Southeast Kelly Street near 122nd said she thinks police need to be held accountable for Berry’s death. She said she thinks there’s a lot more that happened that police aren’t saying.
Julie Goss says the shooting nine days ago happened just a few doors down from where she lives.
“Without a word to Israel Berry, the police shot him five times, and I’ll never forget the sound or the sight of it,” Goss said.
Goss lives in the assisted living facility near Southeast Kelly and 122nd. She said she was outside the night of May 31 when she heard a loud argument in the street between a man she later learned was Israel Berry and a woman. Upon hearing the argument, she said she started to watch.
“The woman he had been arguing with proceeded to attack his car with a bat or a two-by-four or something like that,” Goss said.
Goss said she saw Berry drive away and then turn back around at 122nd as officers pulled in. She says Berry was still seated in his stopped car when he was killed.
Portland police said Berry was making threats and that an encounter happened before Gresham officer James Doyle shot him. Goss disagrees.
“There was no encounter,” Goss said. “There was no exchange of words or orders for him to surrender, nothing.”
Goss and Berry’s family want to understand why the 49-year-old’s life was taken.
Berry’s sisters have described their brother as a friendly and helpful person. A couple of them said they want police to release body camera footage of the incident.
FOX 12 asked investigators a number of questions about the incident, including whether or not Berry was armed. Law enforcement said they are not releasing any additional details as PPB continues to investigate. Officer Doyle remains on leave.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Just another example of the hate the police bandwagon, mostly made up of ignorant morons.
They releasing details because he wasn't armed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.