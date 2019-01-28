BRIDAL VEIL, OR (KPTV) – An iconic place to send out wedding invitations will reopen Monday after being closed for over a month following vandalism.
The Bridal Veil Post Office is located in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area off Interstate 84. It’s been there for more than 130 years and is known for its special postmark that is popular with engaged couples.
The post office was vandalized on Christmas Eve: Someone broke in and tried to get into the safe. The crooks weren’t able to crack the safe, but they still broke the door and ransacked the building.
Now, engaged couples can look forward to wedded bliss again with help from the post office: It is set to resume operations Monday.
The normal hours for the post office are as follows: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Authorities have not found the suspected vandal(s).
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.