Famous musician offers help after rare books stolen from Portland bookshop

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Musician Patti Smith is offering her help to the northeast Portland bookstore hit by a thief last month.
Someone broke into Passages Bookshop on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in early January. The owner, David Abel, said the thief made off with about 100 books, including early 19th century titles, rare art books, first editions, and signed and inscribed titles.
Included in the list of works lost was a hardcover edition of the book “Patti Smith Complete”.
When the rock star heard what had happened, she gave Abel a call and sent him an entire box of signed books.
“At first, I didn’t register who it was,” Abel said. “Then, when she mentioned a book of hers had been taken, and that while she couldn't replace the Warhol that had been taken, she could send me signed copies of her books, I was just really very touched.”
Abel thinks more than one person may have been involved in the theft due to the sheer number of books they got away with. He says the books are worth several thousand dollars, but he’s already notified other local bookshops and buyers so they can be on the lookout.
“It does seem strange because it won’t be easy to sell them,” Abel said. “And maybe they, whoever stole the books, didn’t realize it would be difficult.”
Abel has compiled a list of the stolen works on the Passages Bookshop website. If you come across something you think could be connected to this case, let Portland Police know.
