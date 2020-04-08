PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With restaurants closed, one of the most famous in Portland is making a big food donation.
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub wasn’t able to hold its annual Saint Patrick’s Day celebration, but the company still owns a 50-acre farm in Wilsonville. The farm supplies much of the organic food to its restaurants, including lamb, eggs, seasonal produce, and hops.
The company is now donating about 300 family farm eggs a week to the Oregon Food Bank. They say it’s nice to help while they wait out the pandemic.
“This is unprecedented, we've never seen anything like it, we're definitely adjusting to the change, but luckily out here at the farm, there's a ton of work to be done, so we're definitely keeping busy,” Garrett McAleese, brewery owner, said.
Kells has about 55 chickens that produce eggs almost daily.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
