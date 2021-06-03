Fan capacity increases to 80% at Providence Park, proof of vaccination required

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More fans will be able to cheer on the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC later this month when capacity is increased to 80% at Providence Park.
The clubs announced Thursday that capacity at the park will increase for the Timbers match against Sporting Kansas City on June 19 and for the June 20 Thorns FC vs. KC NWSL match. The clubs also released new rules for the park on Thursday.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required upon entry for fans who are 16 and older. Acceptable forms of proof include a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past their second dose in a two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"As our community continues the path back to normalcy, having our fans safely back in their seats in support of our clubs and each other is a moment that will be very special for us," said president of business Mike Golub. "Should the state meet the 70% vaccinated benchmark before June 19 as expected and we are allowed full capacity without restrictions, we will reevaluate the vaccine mandate, but in either event we will follow CDC guidance that continues to tout the safety of outdoor gatherings with high community vaccination rates."
The clubs said masks will not be required but use of masks in restrooms and indoor spaces are recommended. Masks for people who are 16 and younger who are unvaccinated are encouraged.
Most safety protocols implemented for reduced capacity matches will stay in place indefinitely, according to the clubs, including cashless transactions, mobile ordering for food, beverage and merchandise, completely digital ticketing, a clear bag policy and enhanced sanitation protocols.
Timbers and Thorns FC Annual Members will receive their seats for the remaining home regular season matches this season. Group tickets and hospitality will be available for the remainder of the season and single game tickets will go on sale in the coming week.
How long before they realize they're losing money?
'proof of vaccination required' Take my word or I take my money elsewhere. Really quite simple actually. I know that Oregon has gone downhill under the reign of the tyrant queen, but I did not realize that Oregon has devolved into a totalitarian state.
