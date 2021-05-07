Fans back at Moda Center to cheer on Blazers for first time since pandemic began

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Rip City fans will be back in Moda Center for the first time in over a year Friday night.
The arena will be capped at 10% capacity, which will allow just under 2,000 fans into the venue for the Portland Trail Blazers game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Across the city Friday, there was Rip City madness. In northwest Portland, eager fans got to visit a popup ahead of the game. It featured goodies from Trillblazin’, a brand that draws inspiration from the Blazers.
Some fans were visiting the popup before Friday night’s game. Catherine Stelzer was there and is a regular season ticket holder for Blazer games.
“I was at the last game before the shutdown. And I had tickets for Nurk’s first game back and we had to miss that due to the pandemic, so it’s exciting,” she said.
She said she wasn’t sure what the atmosphere would be like Friday, but she was excited to get to cheer the team on in person.
“It’ll be interesting with so few fans and I know cheering with masks on, how loud it will be, but everyone’s so excited, I think it’ll be a great vibe,” said Stelzer.
Tickets for the game were not easy to come by either. The tickets sold out quickly. Even tickets that were on resale for nearly $400 or more sold out.
“I’m a season ticket holder, so I was able to get tickets yesterday, but it was hard even for ticket holders to get tickets, they were going really fast,” Stelzer said.
A big night at Moda Center also means a big night for nearby businesses.
“Tonight will be really cool. It’ll feel really kind of special, I think. And then, obviously, the atmosphere, I think, in the game will be the same. It’ll feel really unique to those folks that are able to go,” said Brandon Bowden, general manager at Spirit of 77.
Spirit of 77 is a regular spot for Blazer fans. But, for anyone wanting to watch the game there, you have to arrive early. With metro counties in high risk, restaurants and bars are capped at 25% capacity up to 50 people.
“It’s super exciting to be able to just have people in the bar and enjoying the space,” Bowden said.
