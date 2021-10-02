PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A professional basketball scrimmage and a junior hockey home opener. The Rose Quarter was alive on Saturday with the return of both the Trail Blazers and Winterhawks.
There were no fans for the majority of last year’s NBA season and this 52nd campaign in Rip City will feel a bit off too. But after a year of virtually zero fanatical connection, Blazer Fan Fest with masks and proof of vaccination status are just part of getting back to ball.
"I am really excited,” a young fan said. “I missed my Blazers. Go Blazers!
That feeling is mutual.
"I was at every game last year,” a fan told FOX 12 “I was a cutout. I was a fan cutout so I was here at every game.”
Live and in the flesh, three-dimensional Blazer fans came through the turnstiles with free ticketed admission, along with that COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test. It must either be PCR within 72 hours from tip, or 48 hours from a lab based rapid test. That is the Rose Quarter policy for all events here and now and for the foreseeable future.
For those who want to leave their home and enjoy a night of athletic entertainment, it's here under new, first-year head coach Chauncey Billups.
“I am really excited to see how Billups will coach the Blazers,” a fan told FOX 12. “I feel like his defensive style will help improve us and maybe carry us to the conference finals.”
The defensive minded and one-time NBA Finals MVP was always a leader as a player. Now, Mr. Big Shot is getting his first shot at leading a talented squad from Portland. The Trail Blazers return all five starters and added what they believe is better depth, scheme and mindset. Billups calls his core coaching values PACE. That stands for preparation, accountability, communication and execution.
"We are just trying to get up to speed on play calls, some of the (verbiage) that is different now with a different staff on both sides of the floor,” Billups said. “But man, their enthusiasm was phenomenal, the effort was phenomenal, we had a really good week."
The 82-game regular season will see opening night at Moda Center on Oct. 20. There will be no bags allowed and transaction will be cashless.
While the Blazers preseason home opener is Monday, the new look Winterhawks were finally back on the Western Hockey League ice on Saturday night.
Portland's last home game with fans came in March 2020 when they had clinched the US division. The Hawks hopefuls expect this to be another banner year. There’s new gear and new owners but the same chill place to spend an evening out in the community that was so desperately missed during these challenging times we all live.
“We are glad to be back with the family watching hockey,” a Winterhawks fan told FOX 12. “Hopefully we do really well."
On the rink Saturday was the home opener with rival Seattle, not the Kraken but the Thunderbirds of course, one day after opening in Tri-City.
The Hawks are back home next Sunday.