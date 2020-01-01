PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Excited Oregon Ducks fans in Portland watched all the action of the Rose Bowl unfold on the big screen at the Spirit of 77 sports bar on Wednesday.
PDX Ducks, the University of Oregon alumni chapter in Portland, hosted the event and said it was the best turnout they’ve had for a watch party.
For former band members, it brought back a lot of memories.
“We were at the Rose Bowl in 2015, Mariota year. Yeah, that was a good one, so we’re hoping for a repeat of that,” alumni Kaila Howell and Sam Adcock said.
Their winning dreams came true.
And for fans who’ve backed this team for decades, they’ve seen the highs and lows; they know a Rose Bowl appearance, let alone a win, is nothing to be taken for granted.
“That’s why this is so special now because I remember when they were pretty bad, and this is pretty remarkable. This is the golden age of Oregon football. People don’t know that, but we should really appreciate this,” fan Bruce Blanchard said.
It was a close one to the finish with plenty of tense moments.
There was a lot of pride for the players and the coach that helped them get there.
Fan Tom Taylor told FOX 12, “Beyond Herbert and Breeze, Mario Cristobal has brought us here and he’s going to keep us going into this. We’re so excited because the future’s so good for us. Go Ducks!”
