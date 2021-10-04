Fans grateful to be back in the Moda Center for Blazer basketball

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers kicked off the NBA season Monday night with a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.
It's the first game since Oregon reopened this summer, meaning no more capacity restrictions.
Several fans we spoke with said this was their first time back at a Blazers game in two years.
"Seems like they’ve been doing a good job with all the safety protocol we felt comfortable coming," fan Ian Nelson said.
Anyone 12 and up has to show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to get in, and masks are still required.
"I think it’s great, I think whatever they can do to keep people safe is what’s most important, and I mean I’m just happy to be back here. It was really hard to watch all the games from home and now it feels like we can make an impact," fan Brooklynn Loiselle said.
Even in the preseason, a close game, players putting on a show, though the Blazers couldn't come back from a fourth quarter deficit and lost 121 to 107.
The Blazers play the Sacramento Kings in their next preseason matchup next Monday night at the Moda Center.