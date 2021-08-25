Fans react to proof of vaccination and mask requirement at Thorns match

You know about the tickets and the mask, but when it comes to walking in the door, you know have to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - You know about the tickets and the mask, but when it comes to walking in the door, you know have to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.

That can be the physical card itself, a photocopy or a picture of it on your cell phone. If you can’t provide proof of vaccination, you’ll need to show you got a negative PCR test within 48 hours of kickoff.

Now the mask part. Because of Oregon’s statewide face mask requirement for large outdoor events, fans will need to have a mask on at all times.

The only exception is when you are eating or drinking.

Providence Park isn’t the only sports venue that is enacting these requirements. On Wednesday the Portland Trail Blazers and the Rose Quarter also announced they’ll be looking for those vaccination cards.

That goes for Winterhawks games too. Enforcement starts September 4.

