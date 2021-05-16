PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Between the Thorns home opener at Providence Park and the last regular season game at the Moda Center, Portlanders were glad to be cheering on their teams. They had no problem keeping their masks on to do it.
“I just want to play it safe for everyone else,” fan Terrence Tee said.
Other fans said they are also thinking of everyone else in the crowd.
“I’m trying to be mindful of fellow Oregonians whoever may be next to me who may not be vaccinated,” fan Rob Findtner said. “I think just from a safety standpoint it’s very important to me. Wearing a mask is something I’m used to.”
Thursday, the CDC made the big announcement that anyone fully vaccinated doesn’t have to wear a mask anymore in most situations with exceptions like healthcare settings and public transit.
Oregon governor Kate Brown said the state is adopting the change, but how exactly that will work is still unclear. The Oregon Health Authority will give us more information this week. In the meantime, the governor said businesses should keep to the current state rules and everyone should follow posted mask and physical distancing requirements in businesses.
Some people told FOX 12 while it’s all still being worked out they’d rather err on the side of caution out in public but now feel free to go mask-less in smaller social settings.
“We’ve been able to hang out with friends who are also fully vaccinated without masks on,” fan Karl Keating said.
Tee said he’s not ready to ditch his mask yet but understands why others might now be going without.
“When more people are vaccinated I’ll feel more comfortable,” Tee said. “It’s really a toss-up 50-50 I’m OK with either way.”
