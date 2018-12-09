Fans welcome Portland Timbers home following MLS Cup loss to Atlanta

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When the Portland Timbers landed back in Portland Sunday afternoon, fans lined up to show their support for a strong season.
The upper deck of Portland International Airport was closed earlier Sunday as fans welcomed the defeated Timbers back to the Rose City. The Timbers fell to Atlanta United 2-0 in the MLS Cup Saturday night.
“They are all for us,” said Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri. “They are the club. We fight hard for them. To have this welcome back to our city, it’s amazing after this disappointing result.”
Timbers head coach Gio Savarese said, “It’s an amazing season. Very proud of the guys, you know, the work that they put in. They couldn’t be more proud of the organization. And you know, these fans are just incredible. They are unique. They are the best.”
Fan Gail O’Hara said, “They could have easily won that game if it had been at Providence Park, so I thought yeah, we’d be here either way.”
“I am a big fan of the Timbers. I just want to support them,” said young fan Quinlan Madigner. “Atlanta came out on top, but I think we had a good game. Timbers 2018 Western Conference Champions, next stop MLS Cup Champions 2019 with our drums.”
“It’s just amazing, their support. Their passion is great. Thank you,” said Coach Savarese. “But I thought we put a good fight and you know, we came a little short and that’s now more motivation for us to come back even stronger next year.”
FOX 12 spoke with many fans, who said they are grateful for the great season and optimistic for a second chance in 2019.
