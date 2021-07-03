Farm field fire burns about 8 acres near Keizer

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A fire on a crop field grew to eight acres north of Keizer Saturday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire District 1.
The fire district said the fire was caused by a farming combine. The person driving the combine called 911 immediately after realizing the fire had been sparked. It said farmers were working on a cultivated field at the time.
There were several small fires that started as a result that burned for about an hour. No structures were damaged.
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
