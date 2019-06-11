Farmer in kayak rescues rafters stranded on island in Linn Co.

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A farmer rescued two people off an island near Bates Bridge after their raft popped Monday evening, according to the Sweet Home Fire District.
Firefighters responded to the area just before 9:30 p.m. and started to search for the rafters.
Luckily, a nearby farmer was working outside on his fence when he heard the two people yelling. The fire district says Kurt Clark ran to the area and saw that the rafters were stranded.
Clark went back to his house, grabbed his canoe, and paddled the pair across the river to meet with rescue crews. Fire officials report rafters were not hurt and friends drove them back to Corvallis.
