WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Farmers near The Dalles are already preparing for this summer after last year’s deadly wildfires destroyed homes and thousands of acres of wheat crops in Wasco County.
Farmers like Rich Kortge say they are bracing for what’s to come.
“We deal with fires annually, so it’s not something that’s new to us, but last year was,” Kortge, a fourth-generation farmer, said. “Everyone is just hoping and, you know, cautiously optimistic that we don’t have those circumstances and that situation that gets us in trouble.”
Kortge says thousands of acres of his land were lost to wildfires in 2018. Since then, he says it’s been a wet spring, and that’s helped with regrowth. He says the crop outlook is looking pretty good.
“We’re a pretty resilient bunch,” Kortge said. “You just don’t think about it much; I mean, we have a job to do and we will go do it just like we always have.”
“We’re a pretty resilient bunch” -Fourth generation Dalles farmer Rich Kortge says last year’s wildfires were traumatizing for the community. This year the hot and dry weather has farmers bracing for what may be coming, but he says they’re prepared and have each other’s backs. pic.twitter.com/L7BaQ6IK7W— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) May 10, 2019
Kortge says farmers in the area have been meeting for months to talk about how they can prepare for this summer–like having a water truck filled and ready to go for anyone who might need it.
“This is our first line of defense,” Kortge said.
Other preparations include bringing tillage tools to dig a line if needed and having defensible space around homes, so if a fire hits like last year, everyone has each other’s back.
“We were all putting ourselves at risk the entire time, because you have to,” Kortge said.
Kortge says safety is the number one priority, but with how fast last year’s fires moved, it was all hands-on deck.
