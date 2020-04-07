Farming in a pandemic: How Oregon growers are adapting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – From closed restaurant doors to empty grocery store shelves, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the food supply chain in numerous ways.
Local farmers are at the beginning of that chain. Many growers in Oregon are being forced to make changes to meet shifting market demands and in order to get their products to their customers in a way that honors social distancing.
For some farmers, the adjustments are going well.
Chris Hertel, co-owner of Sun Gold Farm in Forest Grove, told FOX 12 that business is currently booming.
“Our sales right now, I would guess, are double from what they were last year,” Hertel said.
The things driving those sales – flour, dry beans and garden starter kits – not what Hertel would’ve guessed several months ago.
“We were lucky that we had all the pre-packaged items that were being sought after,” Hertel said, adding that he spends more time milling flour these days than anything else.
Sun Gold Farm is shipping around 300 pounds of flour every week, Hertel said, which is six to seven times more than usual.
Quickly shifting to accommodate customers in a socially-distant way, Hertel says he also fast-tracked his online ordering portal, which wasn’t supposed to roll out until later this month.
He said he got his first order within 15 minutes of going live.
“The stress and anxiety of [the pandemic], it was released in that moment,” Hertel said. “People have responded.”
But not every farmer is so lucky.
Fraga Farmstead Creamery in Gales Creek depends on both restaurant and catering sales as well as foot traffic at farmers’ markets for a good chunk of its profits.
Co-owner Elisabeth Bueschen-Monahan said she’s grateful that Oregon markets are still open and operating, but the necessary social distancing measures in place make doing business more challenging.
“It’s a very, very safe setting but all of those measures basically reduce sales,” Bueschen-Monahan said.
She says the loss of face-to-face interaction makes it harder to bring in new customers.
“We can’t sample cheese anymore, we can’t even have a tablecloth,” Bueschen-Monahan said.
About a third of Fraga’s profits came from selling to restaurants. Those sales have stopped. Plus, Bueschen-Monahan and her husband Steve are bracing for typically robust summer sales from increased foot traffic to take a big hit.
“Those people may not be coming this summer. The tourism is down and it will remain down,” Bueschen-Monahan said.
Fraga Farmstead Creamery will have online ordering capabilities on its website within a few days.
Other farmers, like Gales Meadow Farm co-owner Anne Berblinger, told FOX 12 that subscriptions of Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) have helped to make up for some loss of profits.
Even if your local farmer doesn’t have online ordering set up yet, Berblinger said, reach out via email or social media and they will figure out a way to get their food to you.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.